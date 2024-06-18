MUSIGA Launches Ghanafest-Paris Olympics

Some of the personalities in a group photograph after the launch

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in partnership with Showbiz Global Concert Company has launched Ghanafest-Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024 at Alliance Francaise in Accra.

The event, which is being held to honour Ghanaian tourism and culture, will include a variety of events that will present the best of Ghana to an international audience.

‘Driving Strategic Investment opportunities through Tourism, Music, Culture, and Sports’ is the theme of the event.

Scheduled to take place in France, Paris from August 28 to September 8, 2024, the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics will be a historic occasion as it will be the first to be held in Paris and the second in France.

Renowned Ghanaian musicians who will be performing live at the event include Bessa Simons, Pozo Hayes, Sista Afia, Kofi Kinaata, and Ras Kuuku.

A display of Ghanaian fashion will also be present, with an emphasis on contemporary styles that draw inspiration from the country’s culture as well as customary textiles like batik, adinkra, and kente.

The organisers state that tourism exhibitions at the event would highlight Ghana’s tourism potential, highlighting its historical locations, natural landmarks, and cultural attractions.

President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, stated during the launch that the goals of the event are to promote Ghana as a travel destination and to encourage cultural interchange between Ghana and the world community.

The CEO of Showbiz Global Concepts, Charles Parker Allotey, appealed for public assistance in order to positively portray Ghana.

“We need the support of all Ghanaians to make this event a success and showcase our rich culture and talent to the world,” he stated.

The launch was attended by a host of dignitaries, including the Director of the National Commission on Culture, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong; Chief Director at the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, John Yaw Agbeko; President of the Ghana Olympics Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah; veteran musician, Pozo Hayes; Reggae Dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku, among others.