Hearts Survive Relegation, Oly Suffer Demotion

Hearts of Oak on Sunday retained their premiership status after posting a 3-2 win over Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

The Phobians entered the final day in 15th place with 42 points, just above the relegation zone, with Hearts needing a win to ensure their safety.

The decider saw Hearts fall behind in the 29th minute when Emmanuel Owusu scored for the home side. The visitors cancelled the lead three minutes later through Kofi Agbesimah.

After the break, Bismark Edjeodji restored Bechem United’s lead, adding to Hearts’ anxieties. But Hearts mounted a spirited comeback, with Kevin Osei Assibey and Yaw Baafi scoring within four minutes to secure the victory.

The win lifted the Phobians to 13th place on the table, firmly securing their escape from relegation despite earlier fears.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League following a dramatic conclusion to the season, joining Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United in demotion.

Olympics were scheduled to play against Real Tamale United on Sunday, but their opponents failed to show up.

As a result, Olympics players and match officials went through pre-match routines, with the team technically awarded three points for the forfeiture.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum