Ambulance Trial: Jakpa Initiated WhatsApp Chats With Attorney General

In a significant development in the ongoing ambulance trial involving former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and two others, evidence presented by the Prosecution has shed light on communication exchanges between the third accused, businessman Richard Jakpa, and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame on WhatsApp.

The revelation, unveiled during court proceedings on Tuesday, depicted a series of 70 chats exchanged between the two parties, with the majority attributed to Richard Jakpa.

Before the court, it was disclosed that Richard Jakpa initiated 68 messages sent to the Attorney General, while Mr. Godfred Dame responded with only 2 messages, igniting further scrutiny into the nature of their communication.

Today, Richard Jakpa took the stand as a witness, facing rigorous cross-examination from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa—a crucial juncture in the high-profile trial.

This development unfolded subsequent to the conclusion of the cross-examination process conducted by legal representatives of Dr. Ato Forson, the first accused, last week, marking a pivotal progression in the judicial proceedings under the oversight of Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, acting in an additional High Court judge capacity.

Earlier, an audio recording capturing dialogues between Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa was admitted into evidence, further intensifying the intricacies of the case. Ato Forson, current Minority Leader in Parliament, and businessman Richard Jakpa face charges related to alleged financial misconduct amounting to €2.37 million in the state’s ambulance procurement scheme, steadfast in their pleas of innocence throughout the trial.

Richard Jakpa’s anticipated lengthy interrogation by the Prosecution aimed at eliciting crucial insights is expected to span five hours as outlined in the comprehensive Case Management Completion plan, underscoring the meticulous approach tailored to unraveling the intricacies of the case.

By Vincent Kubi