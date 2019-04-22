Huawei Records $27bn In First-Quarter Revenue





CHINESE TECHNOLOGY giant, Huawei has stated that its first-quarter revenue jumped 39 percent to 179.7 billion yuan ($26.81 billion).

According to the company in a report release on Monday, April 22, 2019, its net profit margin was around eight percent for the quarter.

The company says, that was slightly higher than the same period 2018.

However, the firm failed to disclose its actual net profit.

It reported further that as at the end of March this year, it had signed 40 commercial 5G contracts with carriers, shipped more than 70,000 5G base stations to markets around the world and expects to have shipped 100,000 by May.

BY DGN Online