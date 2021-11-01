Hundreds Attend FCA Models Bootcamp

Some models at the event

The 2021 Fashion Connect Africa (FCA) Model Bootcamp, by supermodel Victoria Michaels, came off successfully in Accra.

It was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra from October 22 to 23 and patronised by hundreds of African models from the ages 9 to 28.

Created to inspire future models and fashion leaders, each camper gained insight into the many different career paths within the ever-changing fashion space.

There were masterclasses on introduction to modelling by resource persons including International Model Scout, Deborah Joy Barnard and Model Coach; Andixwa Manxiwa.

Models took notes and asked relevant questions that would help prepare them for future opportunities.

Leading Women in the corporate space such as Adoma Peprah, Country Manager of Visa, Jessica Poku, Country Manager of Uber, Ayesha Bedwei Ibe, Tax Leader at PWC, Leslie Kasumba Managing Director of SheSpeaksAfria and Victoria Michaels also discussed the topic; “The African Model – Preparing for the future”.

The creative panel made up of fashion industry enthusiasts like Makeup Artist, Sandra Don Arthur – CEO, Alexandrina Makeup, Olive Krofah – CEO, Beauty Technician, Victoria Michaels, Andixwa Manxiwa – Model Coach and Deborah Joy Barnard spoke to the models on “opportunities and challenges of modelling in Africa”.

There were brainstorming breakout sessions, where models were made to prepare presentations on what they had learnt. The various presentations were very encouraging and participants paid rapt attention during the sessions.

Hundreds of models were put to test during the scouting/model search segment of the event. Before this session, they had been taught how to walk, pose, stand and generally make a good first impression at a casting or audition.