Hundreds Attend Victory Of Praise 2022

Minister Obaapa Phranka performing at the event

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) -Holy Family Assembly on Sunday experienced a spirit-filled atmosphere of worship and praise following thrilling performances at the maiden edition of the Victory of Praise concert held in Dansoman, Accra.

The concert, which had over two hundred patrons, was full to capacity as Minister Obaapa Phranka treated her audience to electrifying worship and praise jam songs like ‘Onwawani’ by VGMA’s Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle, and ‘Meti Ase’ by the sensational gospel singer Obaapa Christy among other gospel hit songs.

Also thrilling fans with inspiring performances were the headline artistes Minister Gabe Ackweh, Pastor Sebastian, and Oliver Freeman, who set the tone for the praise concert.

The host church’s choir, Family Minstrel, did not disappoint its audience as they managed to win the love and applause of the audience with the best of choral songs and hymns on the night.

The atmosphere was filled with power, as ministers carried the crowd to the throne of grace with hit tracks and many other praise songs.

According to the event organiser, Leonard Amoah, the event was to provide an opportunity to bring ministers of the gospel together on one platform in appreciation of God’s goodness towards them and that of the Christian fraternity and the church.

“I must say I have been overwhelmed with the audience and the powerful ministration by the gospel minister who performed at the event. I am very sure Jesus Christ has lifted all the burdens of patrons of this event and filled with happiness and good testimony,”he said.

The Victory of Parise concert was organised by Leon Ministries in collaboration with International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Holy Family Assembly.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke