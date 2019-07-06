Hypertension Cases In Ghana Surge

Changes in lifestyles including poor eating habits are contributing immensely to growing cases of hypertension in Ghana.

Dr. Seth Yao Nani, a Physician Specialist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, made this known in a presentation at a medical forum organised by the Holy Trinity Medical Centre on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Accra.

The forum was on the current management of hypertension in Ghana and across world and brought together doctors and nurses from various hospitals.

It was aimed at providing the platform for medical practitioners to share knowledge on how best to manage hypertension which is reportedly among the five major causes of deaths in Ghana.

Citing a 2019 World Health Organisation (WHO) and SAGE report on hypertension situation in Ghana, Dr. Yao Nano revealed that one in two elderly Ghanaians (50 years and above) was a hypertensive.

He bemoaned that hypertension was a major cause of cardiovascular disease morbidity and mortality in Ghana.

According to him, the WHO and SAGE report shows there was an overall prevalence rate of 25-48 percent, with the prevalence higher in urban population than in rural population.

He lamented that about 70 percent of those with hypertension are not on any treatment.

“13% of hypertensives have their blood pressures controlled by treatment,” he said.

Worldwide, he revealed that hypertension would increase by 2025, reaching close to 1.5 billion cases.

In attendance at the forum were Dr. Felix Anyah, founder of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre, Dr. Dzifa Anyah, Dr. Emefa Anyah, among others.

BY Melvin Tarlue