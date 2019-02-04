Yaw Preko

COACH YAW Preko has flatly denied committing his future with any club in the country, at least for now.

According to him, he has not agreed on contractual terms with any club in the country, so far.

He has therefore entreated his teeming supporters and football lovers in general, not to believe rumours about him.

“Speculations that I have signed for a particular club is not true,” Yaw Preko told Ike of Ashh FM in Kumasi.

He also stated “I am a floating coach for now,” adding that if he signs for a club, he would announce it.

Yaw Preko also expressed sadness about the lack of football activities in the country, following FIFA’s intervention.

“Football is our job so lack of football activities will naturally affect us,” the former Ghana international bemoaned.

Nicknamed as ‘Rush’, during his playing days with Hearts of Oak, he backed Kotoko to shine in Africa this year.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi