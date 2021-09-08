I Am Here For You…First Lady Tells Hasaacas Ladies

The First Lady (seated) and the team displaying their trophies

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has given the clearest indication of her readiness to rally support for treble winners Hasaacas Ladies Football Club (FC) and female football in general.

Consequently, she has supported the team with GH¢30,000 when the team called on her on Monday at her Accra office ahead of their participation in the finals of this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.

The First Lady in her address congratulated the team for their brilliance and assured them of more support ahead of their campaign.

She said the team’s exploits has stirred her to develop passion for football and promised to follow their progress keenly in all competitions and advance their cause to the Presidency through her husband.

The First Lady said, “First of all congratulations but I can see in your face that you are eager to do more. I just want to reassure you that I am here for you and I will listen to you and see to your needs.”

She also presented Ayekoo Obaatanpa cloths to the team, accompanied on the courtesy call by the executives of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and executives of the National Women’s League Board as a symbol of empowerment.

On the other hand, the team presented the three trophies they have won this season – the National Women’s League, the Women’s FA Cup and the WAFU Zone A Cup – and a budget for their Champions League campaign to the First Lady.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hasaacas Ladies, Evelyn Nsiah Asare urged the First Lady to support the team with buses and also assist some of the players who had graduated school with jobs.

She lauded the First Lady’s warm reception she offered the team and promised that the money would be put towards preparing for the Champions League.

The Chairman of GHALCA, Kudjoe Fianoo also disclosed that the inaugural First Lady’s Cup will be held on November 21 this year.

According to the GHALCA boss, the competition is the female version of the President’s Cup which has become a fixture on the nation’s football calendar.

The trophy will be contested by the winners of the Southern Zone of the National Women’s League, Hasaacas Ladies and the winners of the Northern Zone of the National Women’s League, Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum