I Am Proud To Join Maybelline- DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy

Nigerian international disc jockey and musician DJ Cuppy has joined Maybelline New York beauty brand as an ambassador for Nigeria and Ghana.

Born Florence Otedola, DJ Cuppy is indisputably one of the most accomplished women of her time. She was in Ghana last week for the unveiling ceremony.

She told NEWS-ONE on Friday that she is proud to join the Maybelline family and assured her followers to watch out for greater initiatives from her and the company in the coming year.

“You know Maybelline is a global brand. Not only am I proud, I am also honoured that I have been invited to be part of the family. Historically Maybelline has been doing amazing things, giving women confidence,” she said.

“As a young woman myself, using Maybelline for many years, I have always been inspired by their fresh modern look and you know their boldness, they take risk and they are always on the forefront,” DJ Cuppy added.

“My relationship with Maybelline is one that I believe will be long lasting and it is one that I believe will grow to other things. Maybelline is a super. They are really supportive,” she also indicated.

“I am really excited to bring value to the brand and, of course, give it that Cuppy touch.”

Cuppy is an international disc jockey, record producer and singer of Nigerian origin who rose to prominence in 2014. She is also the daughter of billionaire oil business tycoon, Femi Otedola.

Born November 11, 1992, in Lagos, Nigeria, she is the second child of four children born to her parents. The alias Cuppy came out of her love for cupcakes, red velvet to be precise.

Having completed her elementary education in Lagos, DJ Cuppy and her family moved to the United Kingdom where she sat for her GSCEs and A’ levels. She went on to study Business and Economics at the fourth oldest higher institution of learning in the UK, Kings College London, graduating from the university in 2014.

During her college years, Cuppy became known for her DJing skills and was sought after to perform at clubs and event places in London. Now, she has moved on to become one of the biggest household names around.

It is, therefore, not surprising that she has established a new relationship with Maybelline.

Maybelline is an American cosmetic company, branded as Maybelline New York, is a major American make-up brand sold worldwide and a subsidiary of French cosmetics company L’Oréal.