I Deserve More Awards-KiDi

KiDi

Highlife/afro pop artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, aka KiDi, has declared that based on his achievement so far in the Ghanaian music scene, he will win more awards in coming years.

KiDi, who won the Best Male Vocalist award at the 3 Music awards held last Saturday, explained that he had worked so hard as a an artiste and that he truly deserved more awards this year and the years to come.

“I won’t say that I have won awards in just two years of my music career so I don’t care about awards anymore. As an artiste it is my wish that in 10 years time, when you visit my house, you will see all sorts of awards that I have won over the years,” he said.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Radio Central, KiDi said awards were fulfilling and nice, to show future generations the kind of work you had done as an artiste in the music industry.

He indicated that he stood a good chance of winning more awards this year because he had worked very hard to register his presence on the music scene.

The afro pop artiste recently revealed plans to feature renowned highlife musician and songwriter, Daddy Lumba, on one of his upcoming songs.

KiDi, who announced his presence on the music scene in 2016, explained that although he considered all the highlife legends as fathers, it would be a dream come true to have Daddy Lumba on one of his songs.

“I have a song there and the only person that I need on that song is Daddy Lumba, it is just there waiting for the right opportunity. Once I get him, God help me, you will hear the song,” Kidi stated.

Signed to Lynx Entertainment label, KiDi is best known for his hit songs such as ‘Odo’, ‘Adepena’, ‘Say You Love Me’ and ‘Thunder’.

The remix version of his hit song, ‘Odo’ which featured Nigerian superstars, Mayorkun and Davido, received massive airplay across Africa.

KiDi has mounted several stages including 2017 Rapperholic Concert, Ghana Music Honors 2017 Edition, December to Remember 2017, S Concert 2017 and the 61st Ghana Independence Celebration show in March 2018 at the Indigo 02 in London.

He has performed on stage alongside many award winning artistes such as Sarkodie, Samini, Shatta Wale, Mzvee, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking and a host of others.

He has also written songs for Ghanaian acts including the award-winning, MzVee, Adina among others.

He has collaborated with artistes such as Tic Tac, Ko-Jo Cue, Magnom and Kwesi Arthur.

KiDi received six nominations at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards including ‘Best New Artiste’, ‘Afro-pop Song of the Year’ and ‘Male Vocalist of the Year’ and went on to win the award for ‘High-life Song of the Year’ at the awards in April 2018.

By George Clifford Owusu