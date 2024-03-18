“I Don’t Care When They Say TikTokers Are Not Celebrities”

Jackline Mensah

Actress and TikTok star, Jackline Mensah has disclosed that she does not get worried when people say TikTokers are not celebrities.

According to her, it’s their personal opinion which is not a true reflection of what is happening on the grounds, because some Tiktokers are indeed being celebrated as celebrities.

“If they have family members who are influencers or TikTokers perhaps they won’t say that TikTokers can’t be regarded as celebrities. It’s their personal opinions and they are entitled to it but I don’t care,” she said on EBN TV on Thursday.

Jackline rose to fame after posting videos of herself mimicking Ghanaian celebrities including the controversial dancehall act, Shatta Wale.

Her near perfection in mimicking the stars has drawn her a huge following on TikTok and Instagram. She subsequently became the first Ghanaian to reach 1 million followers with a verified profile.

She has since gone on to be a brand influencer, leading promotions for major brands.

Jackline managed to transition from social media to mainstream showbiz as she now acts in the movies.

Gradually, she has endeared herself to the mainstream film industry and is now being featured alongside the big names there. She made her debut In the movie, The Men We Love and she has since not looked back.

She currently has been featured in “Tripping,” an Yvonne Nelson directed film that will premiere March 29 at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.