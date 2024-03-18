Ghanaian Creatives Don’t Support Each Other – Comedian Hogan

Comedian Hogan has observed that creatives in Ghana don’t have the habit of supporting each other no matter their differences.

According to him, he shares stuff they sent to him but they don’t share stuff he sends to them.

Comparing how Nigerians support themselves, he said it is not same with Ghanaian Creatives and that is one of the reasons the industry is the way it is.

“Because they are not on a particular job, they won’t help to push it but these same people when they drop their stuff I share it because that is how it should be but they don’t remember. They just feel you have posted their stuff because of who they are,” he said in an interview on EBN TV.

Hogan is currently promoting his upcoming movie “Tripping,” which is set to premiere on Easter Friday March 29.

Directed by Yvonne Nelson, “Tripping” follows the journey of Cole, played by comedian Hogan, and his friends as they navigate through unexpected challenges during a getaway.

It appears the persons Hogan supported in the past in promoting their jobs are not reciprocating the favour now that he also needs their support. He wants Ghanaians to know such attitude can’t make an industry thrive.