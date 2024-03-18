Enough Of The Insults & Sex In Kumawood- Agya Koo

Agya Koo

Kumawood actor Agya Koo has cautioned Kumawood filmmakers over the use of graphic materials and offensive language in their films.

Speaking in a interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, he said profanity and explicit sexual content still persist in that sector of the movie industry.

“I have voiced concerns about the inclusion of pornographic materials in movies, the use of insults, even demonstrated, it is getting out of hand,” Agya Koo indicated.

He continued saying it must stop because of its detrimental effects on societal values.