‘I Don’t Get It When People Post Nudes’

Martha Ankomah

Actress Martha Ankomah is not happy with how today’s youth including celebrities keep sharing nudes on social media.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s ‘Opinions’, she said sharing nude pictures shows how shallow-minded a person is.

Martha is one of Ghana’s celebrated actresses who have carved a niche for herself with their modest style of dressing.

“I don’t know why people will wake up in the morning and post a nude picture of themselves. When you have a lot of people following you, and you make them believe that you are an actress, and that is the sad aspect of it,” she said when asked about the social media content of colleagues she finds appalling.

“I don’t get it when people wake up and they put such pictures [online]. What you post shows how shallow-minded you are. I’m sorry to use that word but I have to. It shows how empty you are and how desperate you are for likes. It shows how you’re craving for unnecessary attention; you want the world to know you exit. Hello? You’re not dead yet; the world knows you exist. Post something that will change and transform people’s lives in a positive way.”

She said the incessant sharing of nude pictures by celebrities has a consequence on the industry, including making people form negative assertions about showbiz personalities.

“You don’t hear anybody say ‘this girl who posted nude picture is a banker or she’s a nurse’. But you always hear ‘she’s an actress’. It makes people see us in a certain way which they’re not supposed to. Because what we do actually create jobs for a lot of people out there…” she added.