Mother Of Legendary Rapper Snoop Dogg Dies

Snoop Dogg a nd late mother

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg confirmed his mum Beverly Tate had died, as he thanked God for giving him an angel as a mother.

The rapper announced his mom’s death on Instagram on Sunday and posted two sweet tributes to Beverly, with the first being an image of the pair. He wrote alongside it: “Mama thank u (you) for having me.”

In the second, which was a shot of his mum smiling, the ‘California Gurls’ singer, 50, wrote: “Thank u God for giving me an angel for a mother TWMA.”

According to the Mirror.co.uk, the cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The news was also confirmed by the musician’s father, Vernell, who also asked for prayers and said the family needed them now more than ever.

Beverly was hospitalised earlier in the year, but the reasons weren’t disclosed at the time. Snoop asked for good vibes from his fans at the time and updated them in July to say she was “still fighting” and had opened her eyes.

He wrote in July: “Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to [see] mama today and she opened up her eyes to [see] us and let us know she is still fighting.

“God is good … thanks for all the prayers one day at a time.”