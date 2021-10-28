Breast Cancer, Not Spiritual Disease

Some of the beneficiaries going through the screening

The Medical Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi, Dr. Joseph Tambir, has advised the public, particularly women, to do away with the perception that breast cancer is a spiritual disease.

“It is unfortunate that some people still have this perception that breast cancer is a spiritual disease. Please let me make it clear that breast cancer is not a spiritual disease,” he said.

He, therefore, urged women not to overly rely on their spiritual leaders but rather seek early treatment at the hospitals when they detect any symptoms of breast cancer.

The medical doctor gave the advice during a breast and general health screening organised by Aroma Universal Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in collaboration with Takoradi-based Connect FM.

He said the symptoms include lump in the breast, bloody discharge from the nipple and changes in the shape or texture of the nipple or breast.

He noted that many women resort to their so-called spiritual leaders on breast cancer issues and by the time they revert to medical professionals, the disease would have reached advanced stage with the resultant fatalities.

“Even if you believe there is a spiritual attachment to the disease, you should still seek medical attention, while you pray for divine intervention,” he said.

In all, over one hundred persons were screened for breast cancer and other health conditions, free of charge.

This was part of activities marking breast cancer awareness month.

The beneficiaries were also given free drugs and advice when necessary.

Dr. Tambir said although breast cancer generally does not appear to show symptoms in the early stages, timely detection can turn a story of breast cancer into a survivor’s tale.

He, therefore, implored women to contact their doctors or visit a medical facility for a complete evaluation if they experienced any of the signs and symptoms.

The doctor further urged them to go for regular screening, especially when they were 35 years and above.

The Executive Director for Aroma Universal Foundation, Monica Dede Odonkor noted that in making the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda become a reality, there was the need for NGOs to assist government, particularly in the provision of quality health care to the people.

She also called on corporate Ghana to team up with NGOs in the funding of such initiatives so that the organisations will not always look up to foreign entities for sponsorships.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi