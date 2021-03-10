I Expect Transparency And Teamwork – Lands Minister

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, yesterday asked staff of his ministry to exhibit transparency, loyalty, and teamwork at all levels to help, among others, solve the many challenges confronting the sector.

He said this would also ensure that the government’s agenda and the mandate of the ministry are efficiently achieved.

The minister made the call during his maiden meeting with directors and some senior officers at the ministry on his first day of official duty.

He indicated that, “In me you will find a minister who is very supportive,” and said that he would try his very best to ensure that staff enjoy their work.

The minister also constituted a five member committee to take inventory of seized excavators and its related issues.

The committee, chaired by Ben Aryee, Advisor on Mines to the Minister, is also expected to oversee the handing over of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) and present its reports in one week.

By Melvin Tarlue