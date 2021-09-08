I Never Asked Parents To Run Abroad With Their Kids -Agya Koo

Agya Koo

Kumawood actor, Agya Koo is denying reports that he advised parents to take out their children from Ghana due to insecurity in the country.

According to him, he didn’t make any such statement. The reports were fabricated lies targeted at destroying my reputation, he said.

Viral reports over the weekend quoted the popular actor asking parents to protect their children from getting killed due to recent in killings in some parts of the country.

“Currently, most parents in this country are not comfortable even when their kids go out to play because they fear something might happen to their children. For me, if you are a parent and you have what it takes, send your children to America or other safer countries. The killing and kidnapping is too much in this country”, he was quoted.

The reports further claimed that he spoke with a Kumasi-based radio station.

However in his reaction via a Facebook video, Agya Koo said those were not his words.

“It hurts when people try to ruin your reputation, they can use just a single day to bring you down.

Some online platforms are trying to wrongly accuse me of something I didn’t say. In fact, I can never say that. They claim I have issued a strong warning to parents to send their children abroad. Those circulating the news did not call me to confirm the story,” he stated.

“I never said that, as we know, they couldn’t even provide a voice or a video of me saying that. Just because I am famous and also close to the NPP, they want to say this to disgrace the party but I want to let them know that this cannot shame the party,” he indicated.

“God has blessed NPP, everything they are doing, Ghanaians love and appreciate it …very soon Ghanaians won’t even be bothered about abroad.

Our friends in abroad if they have the opportunity they will come down and we are praying for them. So I never said anything as they claim. I can never said that,” he added.

Agya Koo is one of the many creative art personalities who endorsed Akufo Addo’s presidency. He also mounted campaign platforms to canvass for votes for the president leading up 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Unfortunately it appears some persons are using him to score their political points.

By Francis Addo