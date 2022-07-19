I Never Gave Statement To Police -T’di Woman

Josephine Panyin Mensah

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the 27-year-old woman at the centre of the controversial pregnancy and kidnapping saga in Takoradi, has stated categorically that she never gave any statement to the police after she was found.

It would be recalled that after the accused was found, she was later sent to the Takoradi Central Police station where the police claimed her statement was taken.

However, testifying in the case at court on Tuesday during cross-examination, Josephine maintained that she never gave any statement to the personnel of the law enforcement agency.

The Prosecutor in the case, Inspector Robert Yawson, therefore, suggested to her that she submitted a statement to the Takoradi Central Police station and that, the statement which had been marked Exhibit ‘AA6′ has been tendered in court without any objection.

But the accused insisted that she did not give a statement to the police.

She also told the court that she did not have any interaction with the doctors of the Axim hospital when she was sent there, as was alleged.

The Prosecutor asked, “You didn’t inform the medical team at the Axim hospital that you faked your kidnap and pregnancy?”

Josephine said no.

She admitted that from the Axim Government Hospital she was taken to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi where she was examined.

She, however, denied that she had interacted with a medical officer called Dr. Samuel Agyeman or any of the doctors at the regional hospital.

The Prosecutor asked whether the accused knew that before a medication is issued at the hospital the medical personnel would interact with the patient?

Josephine said yes but indicated that in her case she has no interaction with the doctors.

The Prosecutor, therefore, remarked, “you are not a truthful witness that the court”.

He asked, “Were you not examined by the medical team at the Effia-Nkwanta?” The accused said she was examined.

“Was there no interaction with the doctors”? Josephine said no.

The Prosecutor then wanted the accused to read a statement that he claimed was borne out of the interaction she had with the doctors which have also been tendered in court and marked Exhibit “AA8’

But counsel for the accused, Fiifi Buckman, objected and said the document was not produced by the accused read what she did produce.

The court agreed with the lawyer and upheld the objection and asked the Prosecutor to continue.

The Prosecutor continued “I put it to you that you have deceived the entire nation that you were kidnapped and pregnant”.

Josephine insisted she was pregnant and indeed she was kidnapped.

The case has been adjourned to August 11, 2022, for the continuation of the cross-examination.

Josephine Panyin Mensah is in court on two counts of deceiving a public officer contrary to section 251 (B) of the Criminal Offences Act and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic contrary to section 208 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi