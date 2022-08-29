I Never Impersonated Kofi Annan- Dr. UN

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, otherwise called Dr UN has denied an allegation that he impersonated former UN General Secretary, Dr Kofi Annan with his Global Leadership Service to Humanity Awards scheme.

According to him, the allegation is a mere talk targeted at his reputation.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, he said he only awarded people in honour of the late UN Secretary General.

He never impersonated him.

“I never signed Dr Kofi Annan’s signature. I can’t do things that will harm my generation tomorrow. My award is in honour of Kofi Annan, that’s the key I want you to bring,” he told Delay.

He added that he only awarded people who have achieved global excellence and contributed enormously to society and he had a lot of dignitaries from all walks of life coming to the event from international organizations and missionaries.

He also denied receiving any letter from Kofi Annan’s office, asking him to desist from using his name in his dealings.

The letter he got, he said was a disclaimer from the United Nations, saying they have nothing to do with his global 7award scheme.

Dr UN also revealed that he had already organized an award show in Ghana and the event was graced by the late Kofi Annan he had consecutive events along the line as well but Ghanaians have never done research about his award scheme.

Dr UN became very popular in Ghana after organising the award ceremony dubbed the 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity Awards, held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on August 24, 2020.

Among persons honoured at the event were D Black, Sarkodie, Chairman Wontumi and media personality Nathaniel Attoh among others.

The purpose of honouring them was their tremendous role in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Foudjour was at the time quoted as saying the event was to also “remember former United Nations Secretary General, Dr, Kofi Annan and take inspiration from his leadership and diplomacy.”

The award’s plaques came in different forms including horse, gold plates and cups with citations.

A radio commercial recorded by DJ Black ahead of the award ceremony mentioned the UN as part of the award. Online photos also showed instances where previous awards were handed out to recipients at backgrounds with UN logos.

But critics say the UN has no hand in the award, hence branding it as a Fake UN Award. Fordjour has since been trending and has also become very popular as many call him Dr UN.