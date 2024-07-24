I Think About Death All The Time – Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

While many people avoid contemplating death, Hollywood megastar Keanu Reeves embraces it.

“I’m 59, so I’m thinking about death all the time,” Reeves revealed in an interview with the BBC. However, he considers this preoccupation beneficial.

“Hopefully it’s not crippling, but hopefully it’s sensitised (us) to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have,” Reeves added.

The reason for The Matrix star’s reflections on life and mortality isn’t due to another blockbuster film. This time, Reeves is promoting his first novel, ‘The Book of Elsewhere’. Written in collaboration with British science fiction author, China Miéville, the book follows an immortal warrior who longs for the ability to die.

Reeves’ exploration of life and death in his novel offers a unique insight into his personal musings on mortality, a subject he believes can deepen one’s appreciation for life and relationships.