I Voluntarily Joined Efiewura With No Pay- Jimmy Quist

Actor and radio personality Jimmy Quist has disclosed that he did not receive payment for his role in the acclaimed Ghanaian TV sitcom “Efiewura,” as he joined voluntarily to support his friend’s production.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s “Upside Down” show, Jimmy revealed that his participation in “Efiewura” spanned 13 years from 2002 to 2014.

“‘Efiewura’ came out after Okraku Mantey had produced Daasebre Dwamena. I think there was a fallout somewhere, so I went to visit Okraku Mantey and the director was there, so I offered to be part of the series voluntarily,” Quist explained.

He further detailed that while professional actors were compensated, he and other participants with personal vehicles received only fuel allowances. His involvement was primarily a show of support for the project, and both he and his friend Koofori, who were radio personalities at the time, used their platforms to boost the show’s popularity.

“They only gave allowances… I wanted to do it because it was my friend’s thing… Koofori was at Radio Gold and I was at Joy, so we used our platforms to propel ‘Efiewura’ to get popular,” he said.

“I was actively in ‘Efiewura’ for 13 years, from 2002 till 2014. I wasn’t getting paid. They were only paying the professionals. Those of us with cars were given something for fuel.”

The “Efiewura” series, which aired in Akan, explored the relationships between landlords and tenants and has been one of Ghana’s longest-running television shows since its debut in 2001.