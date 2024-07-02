Govt Restructures $1bn Legacy Debt With IPPs

Mohammed Amin Adam

The government has restructured $1 billion in legacy debt owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) marking a significant milestone in the country’s energy sector reform efforts.

The Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam announced this during a joint press conference held on July 1, 2024, alongside the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We have successfully concluded negotiations with several IPPs to restructure over $1 billion in legacy debt,” Minister Adam stated. “This agreement not only provides fiscal relief but also sets the stage for a more stable and reliable electricity supply across Ghana.”

The negotiations, which spanned several months, focused on restructuring Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and clearing arrears accumulated over years of financial strain in the energy sector.

Key components of the agreement include revised payment terms and adjustments to contractual obligations, aimed at ensuring IPPs receive timely payments and continue to contribute to Ghana’s energy needs without interruptions. Minister Adam noted that some agreements, such as those with Amandi, Cenpower, and Early Power, will require parliamentary approval to finalize amended terms.

Mr. Amin Adam highlighted the strategic importance of these agreements in revitalizing Ghana’s energy infrastructure and bolstering economic growth.

“The restructuring of PPAs with IPPs like AKSA, Amandi, CENIT, Cenpower, Karpowership, Early Power, and Sunon Asogli will alleviate financial pressures and enhance operational efficiencies.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to resolving longstanding challenges in the energy sector while promoting sustainable development goals,” he stated.

The restructuring efforts, he said are part of Ghana’s broader Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP), designed to address systemic challenges and enhance sectoral resilience. This, the Minister expressed confidence in the transformative impact of these reforms on Ghana’s economic stability and growth trajectory.

“With these agreements in place, we anticipate improved financial health for the energy sector, reduced operational risks, and enhanced investor confidence. This marks a significant step forward in our journey towards sustainable energy provision and economic prosperity for all Ghanaians,” he added.

A Daily Guide Report