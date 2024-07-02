Rapper Strongman Burner was involved in an accident on the Mamponteng road in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred when an oncoming Sprinter bus attempted to overtake the musician’s vehicle but failed to do so properly, resulting in a rear-end collision.

Fortunately, no fatalities or serious injuries were reported.

A video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel shows a visibly upset Strongman reacting to the other driver’sreckless behaviour.

In the video, Strongman expressed his frustration in Twi, saying, “If you want to overtake me, relax and wait for me to get to a safe position or signal me. I had to stop for the people to cross the road. This is not good. When people were crossing the road, did you expect me to keep moving?”

Strongman In car Accident