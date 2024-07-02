EC Reopens Transfer Of Votes, Proxy Voting Applications

Jean Mensa

In an effort to enhance accessibility and voter participation in the upcoming elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the re-opening of applications for the transfer of votes and proxy voting.

This initiative is targeted at Security Agencies, Public Universities, and Prisons Facilities across the country.

In a statement released by Fred Tetteh, Deputy Director, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, the Commission will be accepting applications at all its District Offices nationwide.

Moreover, in a bid to further expand voter reach, the Application for Transfer of Votes will also be extended to twenty-five (25) Public Universities and Prisons Facilities across the country.

This move aims to ensure that individuals at these institutions have the opportunity to exercise their voting rights conveniently.

The exercise is scheduled to commence on Wednesday 3rd July and will run to Friday, 5th July.

2024. Furthermore. the application for Special Voting will be re-opened for the Media and Security Agencies from Saturday, 6tt July, to Sunday, 7th July, 2024.

Interested parties are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to actively participate in the electoral process and have their voices heard.

By Vincent Kubi