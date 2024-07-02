Bawumia Starts 5-Region Campaign Next Week

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 elections, is gearing up to launch his constituency campaign next week.

Beginning in the five northern regions, Dr. Bawumia plans to traverse the country southwards, connecting with the youth, grassroots supporters, and key stakeholders along the way.

The primary objective of this campaign is to engage with every Ghanaian citizen, shedding light on the NPP’s accomplishments while articulating Dr. Bawumia’s transformative vision for Ghana’s future.

With a focus on inclusivity and progress, the campaign is poised to address pressing issues and solicit feedback from diverse segments of the population.

The Vice President had initiated his nationwide campaign tour starting Monday, 29 April 2024.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications of the Bawumia for President 2024 campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye said this marks the beginning of a strategic effort by Dr. Bawumia and his campaign team to engage with Ghanaians across all 16 regions in a bid to secure victory in the upcoming polls.

The statement said the campaign will have a strong emphasis on an issues and prioritize addressing key concerns and presenting practical solutions tailored to resonate with the Ghanaian populace.

The campaign also aims to foster meaningful dialogue and interaction with various stakeholders, including traditional leaders, religious figures, youth groups, traders, farmers, students, and business owners.

It further disclosed that the nationwide tour, which kicks off in the signifies Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to engaging with Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, understanding their needs, and articulating a vision for the future of the country.

Before embarking on this campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia, who is Ghana’s Vice President, undertook extensive consultations and interactions with communities across the nation.

