CLOGSAG Announces Nationwide Strike Over Salary Dispute

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has officially declared a nationwide strike, set to begin on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The decision to go on strike comes as a response to the government’s failure to implement a new salary structure that was approved by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission over one and a half years ago.

The association expressed frustration over the delayed implementation of the proposed salary adjustments, which were part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was reached previously.

CLOGSAG has emphasized the importance of fair compensation for its members and highlighted the urgency of addressing this issue promptly.

In a statement, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo said all of its members should abide by the directive until the government meets their demands.

“Indicating our intentions to proceed on a nationwide strike if the new salary structure for the staff of the civil service and local government service is not implemented, we hereby declare a nationwide strike with effect from Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

“All staff of the civil service and local government service are to stay away from work until further notice. Similarly, all CLOGSAG secretarial offices must be closed. Kindly take note and comply accordingly.”

The impending strike is expected to have a significant impact on various government services across the country, as CLOGSAG represents a substantial number of civil and local government staff in Ghana. The association has called on the government to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the salary dispute.

By Vincent Kubi