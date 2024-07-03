NDC Reinstates ‘Sexy’ Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate …Suspends Wounded Secretary, Chairman

Tensions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have escalated with the party’s announcement of a one-month suspension for its Central Regional Chairman, Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu, and Assin Central Constituency Secretary, Sadique Broni Yeboah, citing allegations of anti-party conduct.

This is double whammy for Sadique Broni whose wife is allegedly impregnated by the constituency parliamentary candidate, Nurein Shaibu Migyimah.

The decision, reached after what it described as intensive discussions involving the party’s national executives and the Functional Executive Committee (FEC), was influenced by recent events linked to the withdrawal of Nurein Shaibu Migyimah as the Assin Central parliamentary candidate due to misconduct and purported anti-party activities.

Migyimah, accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior and alleged anti-party actions, precisely impregnating the constituency Secretary’s wife, was initially suspended following a meticulous inquiry and consultations by the Central Regional Functional Executive Committee.

However, a dramatic turn of events unfolded following a meeting at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, where Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, issued a statement declaring the nullification of the withdrawal of Migyimah’s candidacy and his suspension from the party.

According to Kwetey, Migyimah would retain his position as the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central in the upcoming general elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.

Further discord arose when the Regional FEC issued a letter instructing the suspension of Migyimah for six months pending review by the Regional Disciplinary Committee, prompting unease among party officials.

Subsequently, the NDC top leadership summoned the Central Regional Chairman concerning the disputed letter that revoked Migyimah’s candidature, expressing reservations over potential procedural lapses.

Amid mounting tensions and conflicting decisions, the NDC faces internal strife and challenges in consolidating unity ahead of the critical elections, underscoring the importance of clarity and consensus in addressing internal disputes to maintain cohesion within the party ranks.

By Vincent Kubi