Tema West NDC Women’s Organiser Vanishes Since June 12

Paulina Lamisi

The family of Paulina Lamisi, the dedicated Women’s Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema West, is earnestly seeking assistance from the public to help locate her whereabouts after disappearing since June.

Paulina’s brother, Paul Anamde, revealed that she departed her residence on June 12 and has not been seen since. Concerned by her prolonged absence, the family has notified the police, prompting them to launch a thorough investigation into the mysterious disappearance.

In an emotional plea to the public, Paul Anamde shared details of his sister’s sudden vanishing act.

He expressed deep concern over the inexplicable silence from Paulina, who reportedly embarked on an assignment with her husband before going off the radar entirely.

All attempts to contact her have been met with silence, as her phone remains switched off, heightening worries about her well-being.

An anguished Paul Anamde disclosed in an interview with Citi News, “We pray we find her because I don’t know what has made her stay out for this long. Wherever she is, we are pleading with her to come back home.”

Efforts to raise awareness about Paulina’s disappearance include filing a report with the police and issuing a public appeal for information on her whereabouts.

The family is also considering further actions if no news emerges after seven days, including potential legal measures to access her telecommunication records in pursuit of clues that could aid in the search operation.