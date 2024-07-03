Chief Justice Recommends Five Judges For Supreme Court

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

A notable announcement from Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has set the stage for potential Supreme Court appointments as she has recommended five judges for consideration, with Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe— currently presiding over the high-profile ambulance case — making the distinguished list.

The other judicial candidates put forward aside Justice Afia Asare Botwe are Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Eric Kyei Baffuour, and Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah.

In a letter dated May 30, Chief Justice Torkornoo disclosed that Justice Asante’s tenure at the ECOWAS court concluded on July 31, 2022.

Following the withdrawal of Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso from the regional body, he was urged to continue serving due to these developments.

The current expectation is for Justice Asante to remain in post until 2026 or potentially earlier should there be a need for his return to Ghana’s Judiciary.

The recommendations by the Chief Justice for Supreme Court roles underline the importance of a fair and diverse representation on the bench. With Justice Asare Botwe leading the contentious judiciary proceedings regarding the ambulance case, her inclusion highlights the significance of her contributions and expertise in legal matters.

This prospective elevation of the recommended judges to the Supreme Court carries weight in shaping the dispensation of justice in the country, emphasizing the critical role played by the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and ensuring equitable access to justice for all citizens.

By Vincent Kubi