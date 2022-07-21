‘I Want Teams To Fear Us!’

Conte (R) admits it will be a tough season but says that Tottenham must try and improve. INSET: Daniel Levy

The mere mention of winning the title drew a titter of amusement from Antonio Conte. “You want to win the title,” he said with his eyes wide and grin wider. “Yes, yes, I understand but I am realistic.”

It is 61 years and counting since Tottenham were champions. Thirteen different teams have claimed the prize in that time. The other five of what we now consider the Big Six of English football have all won it this century.

He did it with Juventus to restore pride after scandal and relegation. He did it in his first season in the Premier League at Chelsea after they had finished 10th and 31 points off the pace in the previous season.

Most recently, he did it in his second season with Inter Milan to end nine years of Juventus domination.

“Juventus had for many, many years, created a gap with Inter of more than 20 points,” said Conte. “In the first season, we reduced the gap. In the second season, we won but, in Italy, there was only one team to fight.

“Here there are many teams. Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea. Chelsea last year won the Champions League and this year won the Club World Cup. Don’t forget Manchester United, they are strong, and Arsenal, also, going into the transfer market and spending money.

“It will be a tough season and an exciting season but we have to try to push ourselves and try to improve. To improve in all the situations that can bring us to be competitive shortly.”

The Italian is striving to keep expectations in check. After finishing last season in good form and qualifying for the Champions League by finishing fourth, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has answered Conte’s demands for reinforcements.

“My target is to try to be competitive,” he said. “My target is that when the other teams are going to play against Tottenham, they will not be scared but a bit worried,” this is our target.