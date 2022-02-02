I Was Never Poisoned In Nigeria -Majid Michel

Actor, Majid Michel has denied reports he was poisoned while filming in Nigeria.

According to him, it was not true that there was an attempt on his life.

Earlier reports alleged that someone tried to poison him hence he has no longer been frequenting the West African country for movies.

In an interview on TV Africa on Wednesday, he said it was false reportage and described Nigerians as hospitable people.

“That is not true. Nigeria is one of the most welcoming and hospitable places I have ever been. The people always want you to feel good. They want you to enjoy their country as a guest when you come,” he indicated.

“It was never true. No one tried to ever poison me in Nigeria. Never,” he added.

According to him, he has rather been turning down movie roles from both Nigeria and Ghana because he was on a search to find more about Jesus Christ.

By Francis Addo