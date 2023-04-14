I Was Not Down With Stroke– KiDi

KiDi

Music star KiDi has responded to allegations that he had a stroke.

According to him, even though he cancelled his trip to take care of his health it was not about a stroke as reported in a section of the media.

In an Instagram post on Friday, to announce his coming back he indicated that the reports about him getting a stroke were “false.”

“A little under two months ago, I made the painful decision of cancelling my tour to take care of my health that included taking time off social media. In that time, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from family, friends, fans and the brands I work with. You all made me feel incredibly loved in this difficult period and I can’t appreciate you enough,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, a few bad actors took this as an opportunity to spread false stories that got a lot of you very concerned. While I do not want to give it any more attention, I want to categorically address that those stories were false,” he added.

“I am glad to be back to doing what I love most; creating music and performing for you. Thanks for sticking it out with me,” he concluded.

Months ago there were viral reports that KiDi was down with a stroke. That was after he cancelled his tour over health issues.

But a few months later he comes to say those reports were false.

By Francis Addo