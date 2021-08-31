I Was Smoking Almost Two Packs Of Cigarette A Day-Irene Logan

Irene Logan

Singer, Irene Logan has been getting candid about her past life with smoking cigarette.

In an interview with Okay Fm, she reveals that she used to smoke cigarette a lot.

According to her, she was almost smoking two packs of cigarette in a day and she learnt the habit when she entered the music industry years ago.

She added that she went deeper into smoking but she has given up on that habit. She’s also given her life to Jesus Christ.

“I started smoking cigarette in the beginning of my burst into the limelight after the Stars of The Future, probably after one year. That was my early 20s. Mind you I am from a very protected family. I grew up very protected. My mom never smoked. I never saw my father smoked. My parents don’t even drink alcohol. So just having that freedom to get out there and being exposed, trying to fit in, sitting around where I could see people smoking it looked beautiful I wanted to try. So I tried it the first time. I remember the first time I tried I was coughing and everyone was laughing at me and I was so upset because I was pissed. So I wanted to conquer that’s why I started practicing and practicing until…” she said.

“That was how I started smoking. But as the years went by and the calling started becoming stronger; it is like there was a battle for my soul, I went deep into smoking cigarette like depression. I remember before may be I will smoke ten to six a day then it went to one pack. It got to a time I was smoking almost two packs of cigarette a day,” she added.

Irene Logan has returned to the spotlight this week with releases of her first gospel music. The song titled, More is being tagged as her ticket from being a secular musician to a total gospel act.

The song is described as a prophetic worship song about purpose and yearning for more of Jesus Christ.

In a press release over the weekend she stated that “More” is a truly personal song for her. This masterpiece was gifted to her by the Holy Spirit during her period of surrender and wait.

“The song, set to bless and restore brokenness, and to lift up the name above all names, is now available for download and streaming on all digital platforms. “More” is the beginning of the ministry that is about to be birthed in Irene Logan,” the press statement added.

By Francis Addo