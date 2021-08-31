God First, Then Make Money- Majid Michel Preaches

Majid Michel

Actor Majid Michel is asking youth to pursue God first before chasing money.

In Instagram post he said money is never the first option when pursuing things in life. However, he added that it doesn’t mean people should stay in bed without working for money.

“God first, then make money. Money is never first. Don’t stay in bed, unless you can make money in bed,” he wrote.

Majid Michel is one of Ghana’s most celebrated and relevant actors. He is known for using his social media platforms, especially Instagram, to preach the word of God and empower young people.

His statement about money has come at a time many young people have been pursuing fast means of making money. He thinks they should have God in their lives first.