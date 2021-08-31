Achimota Student Wins Yvonne Nelson Glaucoma Essay Competition

Mary-Margaret Sarkodie & Yvonne Nelson

The 2021 Yvonne Nelson Glaucoma Essay Competition has ended in Accra on Monday.

The competition attracted brilliant write-ups on the topic: Glaucoma; The Silent Blinding Disease, from school children between the ages of 10years and 16years across the country.

Out of the many who entered the competition, 13 children were shortlisted to defend their write-ups at the finale.

This was at a ceremony held at the Just Like Mama Day Care in Accra on Monday.

A 16-Year-Old student of the Achimota Senior High School, Mary-Margaret Sarkodie, won the ultimate prize.

She received GHC5000 cash prize in addition to GHC15,000 shopping voucher from Casa Trasacco, 10 boxes of Viltamilk and Midea Air-Condition.

Joycelyn Agyin, a 13-Year-Old student of the Silicon Valley School was adjudged the 1st runner up. She went home with a GHC3000 cash prize, a GHC10,000 shopping Voucher from Casa Trasacco, five boxes of Vitamilk and Midea Air-Condition.

The second runner up position went to 14-Year-Old Vanessa Afreh of SOS Hermann Gmeiner, Tema Community 6. She also received a GHC2000 cash prize, a GHC5000 shopping voucher from Casa Trasacco, five boxes of Vitamilk and NASCO Microwave.

The other school children also received tokens for their efforts.

The essay competition was part of measures by the Yvonne Nelson Glaucoma Foundation to further sensitize the public about the dangers of Glaucoma.