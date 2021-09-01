Faulty Vehicle Kills One, Injures 20 At Adeiso

ONE Person has been confirmed dead while 20 others including a pregnant woman have been injured in multiple vehicular crashes at Adeiso in the Upper West Akyem District in the Eastern Region.

A pregnant woman and two others are in critical condition and have been referred to the Nsawam Government Hospital.

The rest of the injured are receiving treatment at Adeiso Health Center.

The crashes occurred Tuesday evening when a Kia Rhino Truck transporting Sachet water failed to break while descending towards the main township of Adeiso.

According to reports, the truck crashed three vehicles and several motorbikes parked on the roadside.

The impact forced one of the vehicles to crash a shop killing a female occupant on the spot.

An Okada rider who narrated the incident on the radio said “I had parked my motorbike and was standing beside a vehicle. All that I heard was a bang then I fell into the gutter. Then I saw other cars being crashed together with motorbikes all the riders started running away except one rider who was crashed in the leg ”.