Maximise Oil Resources To Benefit Generations-Napo Tasks New GNPC Board

Minister of Energy, Mathew Opoku Prempeh has charged the newly inaugurated board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), its responsibility on behalf of government to maximise the use of oil resources for the benefit of the present and future generations.

According to him, Ghana could not afford to go the slippery slope of other nations, where oil had become a curse rather than a blessing.

He urged them to ensure that the interest of the nation is supreme in all partnerships and operations.

Dr Opoku Prempeh made comments when he inaugurated the newly-constituted governing board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation at the Ministry yesterday.

He reminded them of the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s policy intention in the petroleum sector, anchored on LI 2204 by ensuring that Ghana should not only be the recipient of direct revenues from petroleum operations but also create value chain through local participation.

The minister implored the Board to innovatively deepen its local content strategies by leveraging on best practices across the world, stating that “local content was an article of faith for me and that I was determined to ensure adherence to it.”

“The GNPC is at an important stage in its quest to become an operator, and I am confident that management and board will work together to drive this agenda to place the country in a much stronger position to leverage on its oil resources in a more meaningful and impactful way,” the minister expressed his optimitism in the new board.

For his part, Freddie Blay, who is retaining his position as Chairman of the newly constituted GNPC Board expressed the readiness of the board to tackle challenges of the industry.

He assured government that the GNPC would work with the international community, investors and local partners to ensure that oil and gas benefit Ghanaians.

Mr. Blay was grateful to the President for the confidence reposed in the members and promised never to disappoint him and Ghanaians.

By Vincent Kubi