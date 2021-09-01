6 Arrested For Robbery, Murder

The suspects

Six persons have been arrested by the police in the Ashanti and Savannah regions respectively for robbery and murder.

The suspects have been identified by the police as Kofi Poku, Dennis Atta Asamoah Snr, Dennis Atta Asamoah Jnr, all drivers’ mates, Asante Edward alias Oboi, Dauda Appiah and Yusif Abdullah.

The Acting Director-General in charge of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, in a statement yesterday, said preliminary investigations by the Ashanti Regional Police indicated that suspects Kofi Poku, Dennis Atta Asamoah Snr, Dennis Atta Asamoah Jnr, and Asante Edward allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old hairdresser apprentice identified as Sherifa Yakubu at a spot close to Kumasi SHS, popularly known as KUMACA, at Asokore Mampong, after snatching her handbag.

He said the victim was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment but she died shortly on arrival.

“In the other case in the Savannah Region, suspects Dauda Appiah and Yusif Abdullah allegedly robbed their victim off his gold-detecting machine at gunpoint at Telekura,” the police said, adding that the other accomplices are still at large.

“A search conducted on them led to the recovery of an empty shell of G3 ammunition, a single barrel gun and a cutlass,” the Acting Director-General of Public Affairs revealed.

He said the six suspects were arrested through intelligence-led operations and are in police custody pending trial.

“We thank the public for their continuous support and wish to give the assurance that the police will continue to work tirelessly to make our communities safe,” ACP Ofori said.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey