‘I Will Support Black Queens Again If…’

Yvonne Okoro presenting a dummy cheque to an official of the Black Queens

Yvonne Okoro has stated that she will continue to support the Black Queens in the best way she can to make the female team keep winning.

“I will keep supporting the team and I want to use this platform to also encourage the public to give the team the needed attention they deserve,” she said on Thursday.

Yvonne made the comment when she presented a cheque of $10, 000 to the Black Queens of Ghana to congratulate them for their performance at the just-ended 2019 WAFU Zone B competition.

The award-winning actress had earlier promised to give the Black Queens $10, 000 if they surpassed the group stage of the competition.

Though Ghana failed to clinch the ultimate prize in the competition, the Queens won a bronze medal after beating Mali on penalties.

Staying true to her promise, Yvonne presented the money to the Queens at a short ceremony held at the Ministry of Youth & Sports conference room.

In attendance was the Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports, Perry Curtis Okudzeto, who commended Yvonne for her gesture and encouraged other Ghanaians to emulate the actress.

“I think that this is an example of how much all of us can contribute in supporting women’s football. I believe that the men take all the glory and the shine and get all the attention in football. But we are at the stage in the history of football worldwide where women football is getting quite a bit of attention and I think that I will encourage Ghanaians to follow in that footsteps,” the minister said, revealing that government will soon also be presenting a nice package to the Queens for their performance at the tournament.

By Francis Addo