I Won’t Marry Just As Jesus Did – Timaya

Timaya

NIGERIAN MUSICIAN Timaya has given a reason why he may not get married.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said Jesus never married when he came to live on earth, suggesting that he wanted to emulate Jesus Christ. “JESUS never got married. I’m Christ-like,” he tweeted.

Timaya may not be married but he has been linked with several women.

He already has four children – Emma, Gracey, Emmanuel and Maya – from three relationships according to a Pulse Nigeria report.

He made headlines in the early stages of his career over his romantic relationship with actress Empress Njamah. Their relationship, however, ended after she accused him of cheating, a claim he denied.

Born Inetimi Timaya Odon, he is better known by his stage name Timaya. Currently, he is one of Nigeria’s musicians from Odi, Bayelsa State.

He is the founder of DM Records Limited. His solo career began in 2005 with the release of “Dem Mama”, which also appeared on his debut album, True Story, released the following year. Despite a successful music career, it appears his relationship with ladies have not successful. No wonder his resolve to emulate Jesus Christ for not marrying.