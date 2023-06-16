‘I Would Like To Play With Mbappe At Real’

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham

New Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham said he would like to see Kylian Mbappe join him during his opening presentation at the club yesterday.

The midfielder, 19, has signed a six-year contract at the Bernabeu and will wear the No. 5 shirt, previously worn by his idol Zinedine Zidane, for Madrid next season.

In an event at the club’s Real Madrid City training complex, president Florentino Perez called Bellingham “one of the best players in the world” as the former Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund player posed for photos, before taking questions from the media.

“I can’t really comment, I don’t know his situation,” Bellingham said when asked about Madrid’s links with Mbappe. “If anything, my whole saga has taught me that not everything you see is true.

“He’s a great player, whatever he chooses to do, all the best to him. Would I like to play with a player like Kylian Mbappe? Who wouldn’t?”

Jude Bellingham was presented as a Real Madrid player for the first time yesterday.

Madrid confirmed the deal to sign the England midfielder, which Dortmund have said is worth an initial €103 million ($111m), with another possible €30m ($32m) due in variables, on Wednesday.

“The reason I’ve said it’s the proudest day of my life is because it’s the greatest football club in the history of the game,” Bellingham said. “Not many players get the opportunity to play at such a brilliant, historic club. I feel really grateful.”

Madrid beat interest from Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool to land Bellingham.

“Money’s not a thing for me,” he said. “I don’t think about money at all when I make these kind of decisions. I spoke with people when I was given permission by Borussia Dortmund, I spoke to [Madrid chief scout] Juni [Calafat] and [managing director] Jose Angel [Sanchez] and I loved the feeling I got… It wasn’t the case that the other teams were bad, it’s just that for me, Madrid is the greatest.”