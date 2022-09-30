Ibrahim Mahama Adopts Talented Teenager

Ibrahim Mahama and the talented boy

Businessman and CEO of Engineers & Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has offered to mentor Master Solomon Atimbiri, a 17-year-old talented boy from the Upper East Region.

For a start, he has invited the young boy who currently resides in Kumasi to come down to Accra to exhibit his products and for a mentorship session.

A video of the boy’s product, a moving excavator, caught the attention of the businessman after it went viral on social media last weekend.

By using locally sourced materials, the talented boy has been able to manufacture besides an excavator other trucks, feat which has won him admiration and now the attention of the top businessman who has showed interest in supporting him realise his dream.

Ibrahim Mahama has attached the young boy to local and expatriate engineers who would offer him practical training whenever school is on break till he completes school.

Ibrahim Mahama has also offered to offer the talented young boy permanent employment so he would learn from the team of engineers upon the completion of his education.

Some of the current engineers working with Mr. Ibrahim Mahama’s firm have acknowledged the talent inherent in the young boy and willing to support him to become an accomplished engineer.

By A.R. Gomda