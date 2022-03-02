Ibrahim Mahama Donates To TAMASCO

Rafik Mahama (left) presenting the items to the headmaster of the school

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, last Monday donated food items to his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO).

The donation was done on behalf of Ibrahim Mahama by his aide, Rafik Mahama, on the premises of the school.

The items included 1,000 bags of rice, 100 gallons of cooking oil, 200 boxes of mackerel and 200 boxes of tomato paste. The donation is expected to cater for the students throughout the semester.

The school consumes 986 bags of rice per semester but a total of 1,000 bags were presented to the school among other food items.

According Mr. Rafik Mahama, his boss Mr. Ibrahim Mahama wants lives to be better for students on campus and the vulnerable or less privileged in society.

“Mr. Ibrahim Mahama sent me from Accra to come and present these food items to TAMASCO, his alma mater. These should cater for the entire student population on campus for the semester. We hope the gesture will go a long way to inspire the students to study hard as they aspire to be great people in society,” Rafik Mahama said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the headmaster expressed his gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for his continuous support to the school’s needs. “It’s a very good gesture and this will help solve any food challenges the school may encounter,” he said, adding, “as an old student of TAMASCO, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is also putting up a 550 ultra modern dormitory for the school. This will help solve the accommodation challenges students face on campus.”

He said work on the project is progressing very well since work recommenced last September.

The project, which is 75% complete, is being financed

solely by Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.

The Technical Director of Engineers & Planners Co. Ltd, Mr. Majeed Abudu also donated 200 bags of rice and other food items to his alma mater, Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO), also in Tamale.