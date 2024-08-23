Ibrahim Mahama Threatens Manasseh With Court Over Claims In New Book

Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Mahama, has threatened to sue investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni over claims made in his latest book, “The President Ghana Never Got”.

Ibrahim Mahama’s lawyers have demanded an immediate retraction and apology from Manasseh, stating that the claims have damaged his reputation as an honest businessman.

According to the book, Ibrahim Mahama was one of the big debtors of Merchant Bank, which was sold to a private equity firm, Fortiz, in 2013.

However, Mahama’s lawyers claim that it was his company, Engineers and Planners, that owed the bank, not him personally.

Manasseh has responded to the demands, stating, “I have forwarded their demands to my lawyers and the matter will be addressed soon.”

He also clarified that the claims made in the book were accurate, contrary to Mahama’s assertion that he had been given seven days to delete pages 89 and 90 of the book.

The controversy surrounds a paragraph in the book that states Ibrahim Mahama was indebted to Merchant Bank when it was sold in 2013.

Ibrahim Mahama’s lawyers argue that this is false and has damaged his reputation.

Manasseh stands by his claims, saying, “That paragraph says Ibrahim Mahama was indebted to Merchant Bank when it was sold in 2013. His lawyers say it was a company owned by Ibrahim Mahama, Engineers and Planners, which owed the bank, not Ibrahim Mahama.”

The matter is expected to be addressed in court, with Mahama’s lawyers warning that failure to comply with their demands within seven days will result in legal action against Manasseh.

-BY Daniel Bampoe