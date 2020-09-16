‘Ignore Okada Propaganda’

John Mahama

The Concerned Voters’ Movement (CVM) has appealed to the youth to ignore the ‘okada’ propaganda being advanced by former President John Mahama.

In a statement signed by its founder Razak K. Poku, the CVM said Ghanaian youth deserved better than being confined to the limitations of riding commuter motorbikes with no prospects for advancement.

The statement slammed the ‘okada’ propagandists which it said is being spawned by the NDC with the former President leading the charge.

“The ongoing flagship programmes of the NPP government when they are in full flight would absorb those who have gone into the ‘okada’ business because they are unable to secure alternative jobs,” the statement added.

Describing the ‘okada’ business as a means to an end, the statement noted that “many young persons are engaged in the ‘okada’ business as a result of the fallout from the many years of the incompetence displayed by Mr. Mahama who when he was at the helm could not generate enough jobs to absorb the country’s youth.”

With the Free SHS policy now operative, the statement said “many young persons can access secondary school education and better their future, something the former President thought was impossible to implement.”

“There is no doubt about the commitment of the NPP government to ensure that every Ghanaian would be employed in a decent working environment with well-paid salary, must be supported.

“The One District One Factory programme which is receiving the impetus of a Public-Private Partnership, will come to serve as a catalyst for the country’s employment base.

“The successful completion of the 1D1F policy would give an opportunity to Ghanaians including okada riders to work in factories which would be so established (sic),” the CVM stated.

For those who still want to operate the motorcycle business they could be employed in the delivery units of the factories which would emerge from the policy.

The former President, the CVM stated, is unable to think outside the box hence his turning of the subject of ‘okada’ into a propaganda issue, adding that “okada was outlawed under his watch.”

It is important to point out that the Akufo-Addo led government had already started a consultative process and engagement with the ‘okada’ riders to see how best they can access the benefits of the 1D1F policy across the country.

By A.R. Gomda