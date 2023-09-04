IGP Behind Leaked Tape Recording– Supt Asare

IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The ongoing investigation into the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, took an interesting turn when two senior police officers, whose voices were believed to be on the secret recording detailing the plan, made similar allegations against the IGP.

COP Alex Mensah, whose voice was also heard on the recording, had earlier alleged that the IGP had orchestrated the recording and leaked it himself.

Now, Superintendent George Asare, whose voice is also believed to be on the tape, has given his testimony before the parliamentary ad hoc committee hearing the matter.

During his testimony, Superintendent Asare alleged that he had credible but sensitive information that the IGP was behind the secret recording.

He further alleged that the IGP agreed with Bugri Naabu after he had gone to inform the IGP that somebody wants his post.

“I also have the same intel that the IGP agreed with Bugri Naabu after Bugri Naabu had gone to inform the IGP that somebody wants your post…” Supt George Asare said.

Superintendent Asare informed the bipartisan committee that his information could not be made public due to its sensitive nature, but he is willing to provide more information during an in-camera interrogation.

“I would be happy if I say more when I am in an in-camera interrogation. Because it is not a healthy development at all,” he said.

COP Mensah corroborated Superintendent Asare’s allegations, stating that he had airtight evidence that the IGP masterminded the recording and leaked it himself.

When the committee members asked about the whereabouts of the supposed original copy of the audio, COP Mensah said they should get it from Dr. Dampare since he has the original copy.

“My intel suggests that what was used to tape the conversation was done by the current IGP. He sent some people to do it and after which he went for it and so the tape, from my intel is with the IGP, and he caused it to be leaked and so if this committee wants the tape, then it should contact the IGP for it.”

This latest development in the ongoing investigation raises more questions than answers. The bipartisan committee may need to dig deeper to uncover the truth behind the alleged plot to remove the IGP.

By Vincent Kubi