IGP Interdicts 3 COPS Over Journalists’ Assault

David Asante-Apeatu, IGP

THE INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu has interdicted three police officers who allegedly assaulted three journalists of Ghanaian Times.

The cops are Inspector Isaac Opare of the Ministries Divisional Police; Sargeant Ebenezer Akrofi of Accra Regional Police Headquarters and Corporal Evans Kofi Ntim of Police Visibility unit in Accra.

A statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Police Service, ASP David Eklu and sighted by DGN Online, stated that the IGP has also directed the Accra Regional Officer to take over the investigation from the Ministries’ Police Station.

It would be recalled that on March 14, 2019, police officers allegedly assaulted three Ghanaian Times journalists in Accra.

The assault has been widely condemned by the general public.

CHRAJ asked that the three victims be compensated for the injuries and losses they suffered.

The affected journalists- Salifu Abdul Rahman, Malik Sulemana, and Raissa Sambou Ebu- were said to be travelling in their official vehicle to their various assigned venues when they decided to film an accident involving a police officer riding an unregistered motorcycle and the vehicle transporting the journalists at Kinbu in Accra central.

BY Melvin Tarlue