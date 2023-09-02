IGP To Appear Before Leaked Tape Committee

IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

In a latest development in the leaked audio recording probe, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, may be called to appear before the committee investigating the matter.

This decision comes after the outgoing Director of Technical Services of the Ghana Police Service, George Alex Mensah, implicated the IGP in the taping of the conversation.

According to COP Mensah, it was the IGP who orchestrated the taping, sending individuals to carry out the task and subsequently obtaining the tape.

COP Mensah suggested that if the committee wants access to the original tape, the IGP should be called before them.

Vice Chairman of the committee, James Agalga, stated that not inviting the IGP would be unfair and that the issues raised by COP Mensah were “very serious.” While the committee has not made a final decision on whether to invite the IGP, Agalga emphasized the importance of natural justice and giving all those who have been mentioned in the probe an opportunity to appear before the committee.

The leaked audio recording has caused controversy and sparked a public outcry, as it allegedly contains conversations implicating several high-ranking officials in corrupt practices.

The committee’s investigation aims to get to the bottom of the matter and hold those involved accountable. The appearance of the IGP before the committee, if it happens, will be a significant development in the ongoing investigation as he will disclose the role he played in the who saga.

By Vincent Kubi